Riverfront Food Festival inaugurated at Punnami Ghat

April 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Riverfront Food Festival by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has been thrown open to the public at Punnami Ghat on Saturday.

The nine-day food festival with the theme ‘Flavours of India’ was inaugurated by Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi along with MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLC Md. Rahulla, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and others.

The food festival will be open between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. till May 7. All the Indian cuisines will be available at the food festival, where over 20 stalls have been set up. The food festival also features attractions such as stand-up comedy shows, live rock band music, dance and cultural programmes.

Earlier in the day, DCP Vishal Gunni inspected the security arrangements at the venue. He asked the local police to ensure that no untoward incident occurred at the venue, which is close the river Krishna.

