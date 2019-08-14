River-linking: Jagan seeks Centre’s help

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urging him to consider providing Central assistance to take up interlinking of the Godavari and Krishna rivers.

In his letter on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan asserted that the scheme makes water available for irrigation and industries in the backward and drought-prone districts of Andhra Pradesh, by stabilising Krishna ayacut.

It would also benefit the Rayalaseema region and Prakasam and Nellore districts besides stabilising the ayacut in Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts in A.P. Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam and parts of Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana would also benefit, he said.

Mr. Jagan said a meeting of the Chief Ministers of A.P. and Telangana along with the officials of both States felt the need for diversion of Godavari water to the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs. It is proposed to supplement about 480 tmcft of Godavari waters to Krishna river reservoirs by diverting at the rate of 4 tmcft per day during flood in the river

The scheme can be taken up through suitable agreements between A.P. and Telangana, he said.

Almatti threat

The inflows into the Srisailam reservoir are getting reduced year after year due to construction of new projects in Maharashtra and Karnataka, he said. The situation would become grim if the height of the Almatti dam is raised further, he added.

The scheme conceived by the two Telugu States was the only solution, he added.

The letter was handed over to the Minister by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy in New Delhi.