‘River boards will put an end to riparian rows between A.P., TS’

ONGOLE

29 July 2021 23:31 IST

Pact between them on sharing of Krishna water a closed chapter: Veerraju

The gazette notifying the jurisdictions of the Godavari and the Krishna river management boards is a big step taken by the Union government to put an end to the riparian conflicts between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and make best use of the available water resources, BJP Sate president Somu Veerraju has said.

Efforts allegedly made by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to rake up a controversy over the sharing of Krishna waters with the lower riparian State for gaining mileage in the ensuing byelection to the Huzurabad Assembly seat would not work, Mr. Veerraju told the media here after a meeting of the zonal functionaries on Thursday.

“The pact between the two States on sharing of river waters is a closed chapter. There is no scope for reopening it now,” he said while referring to the upper riparian State claiming more share in the Krishna waters.

Veligonda project

Replying to a question, Mr. Veerraju said the ongoing Veligonda project, which was designed to draw Krishna waters from the foreshore of the Srisailam reservoir, was not included in the gazette due to a typographical error in the State Reorganisation Act.

“Myself and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu have taken up the issue with the Union Water Resources Ministry, and the issue will be sorted out amicably,” he said.

Mr. Veerraju said the Centre was committed to completing the Polavaram project on a war-footing. “An announcement from the Centre in this regard can be expected soon,” he added.

A meeting would be conducted in Visakhapatnam on August 1 to discuss ways to make best use of the available water resources in the State, he said, adding diversion of surplus water from the Godavari to the Krishna basin was the only way to augment water resources in the State.

‘Rising debts’

Referring to the “alarming increase” in the liabilities of the State, Mr. Veerraju said the BJP would call on Union Finance Minister and press for intervention by the Centre based on the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Mr. Veerraju, who completed one year as BJP State president, said his party would step up its agitation against the “inept” YSRCP government.

“We will not rest till YSRCP Yemmiganur MLA K. Chennakesava Reddy is sacked for his remarks in support of cow slaughter,” he asserted.