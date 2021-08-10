River Boards want Telangana, A.P. to go by timelines

The joint meeting of the river Boards attended by AP was held to discuss and chalk-out the way forward towards implementation of the notification.

The Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards have made it clear that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are duty bound to extend their unreserved cooperation to the Boards towards implementation of various clauses of the gazette notification issued notifying their purview in “letter and spirit” and as per prescribed timelines.

As informed to the Boards already, Telangana stayed away from the joint meeting of the two Boards held here on Monday citing its prior commitments in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court, where the contempt petition filed by it on violation of the Tribunal order by AP in carrying out work on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and withdrawal petition on the Krishna River water share, respectively.

The joint meeting of the river Boards attended by AP was held to discuss and chalk-out the way forward towards implementation of the notification.

Chaired by M.P. Singh and J. Chandrashekhar Iyer, Chairpersons of KRMB and GRMB, respectively, Member Secretaries of the two Boards D.M. Raipure and B.P. Pandey, other Members, Secretary (Water Resources) of AP J. Syamala Rao, Engineer-in-Chief C. Narayana Reddy and others attended.