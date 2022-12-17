Rival factions involved in clashes at Macherla in Andhra Pradesh, say police

December 17, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MACHERLA

Persons belonging to rival factions, a few of them facing murder charges, were involved in the violent clashes witnessed at Macherla in Palnadu district on Friday, Superintendent of Police Y. Ravi Shankar Reddy told the media on Saturday.

The murder accused, owing their allegiance to both YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), had initially taken shelter at Macherla and escaped from the area after the mob attacks, Mr. Ravi Shankar said.

“The police are investigating the case and the accused will be arrested,” he asserted.

Three injured

Three persons were seriously injured in the mob violence, Mr. Ravi Shankar said. “One person was beaten up by the mob when he fell down on the road. He was attacked with sticks and rods. Fortunately, the victim escaped death,” the Superintendent of Police said, and added that a video of the attack had gone viral in the social media.

‘When violence broke out initially, the police had advised TDP leader J. Brahmananda Reddy, who was heading a rally, to leave the area. But he refused to oblige,” Mr. Ravi Shankar said.

Stating that the TDP office was not set afire, he said a few chairs and furniture in the party office were torched.

Charge against police denied

Denying failure of the police in the incident, he said they had conducted a cordon-and-search operation early on Friday morning, but found nothing amiss. “The incident is politically motivated,” he asserted.

He further said that none had come forward to lodge a complaint.

Meanwhile, Guntur Range DIG C.M. Thrivikram Varma visited Macherla and reviewed the situation with the officials, and asked them to ensure restoration of law and order.