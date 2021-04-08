Rituals mark trek to Tirumala

Devotees trekking to Tirumala on Wednesday, on the eve of the 518th death anniversary of Tallapaka Annamacharya on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

08 April 2021 01:08 IST

Devotees in large numbers converged at Alipiri on Wednesday, to trek the flight of stairs leading to Tirumala, marking the 518th death anniversary of saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya on April 8.

On the occasion, artists of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD)’s Annamacharya Project presented select ‘Annamaiah Sankirtans’, while some, dressed up as the poet and mythological characters, gave a spell-binding performance.

The trek began at Padala Mandapam, with Hari Narayanacharyulu, a descendant of Annamacharya, performing Vedic rituals at the poet’s statue.

Annamacharya Project director S. Dakshinamurthy Sarma said the TTD was taking steps to present the ‘sankirtans’, give a meaningful commentary and place them in the public domain.

As Annamacharya is believed to have been initiated into Sri Vaishnavism by the first seer of Sri Ahobila Mutt, its present pontiff Sri Ranganatha Yathindra Mahadesikan will participate in a special event, to be conducted by TTD on Tirumala hills on Thursday.