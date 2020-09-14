Rising to the occasion in these pandemic times

Ambulance drives play a key role in moving COVID patients to hospitals

Though the ambulances in the health sector draw flak very often, they have been playing a crucial role ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

No doubt that there is a shortage of ambulances in the fleet, but the drivers and paramedic staff, who have been on duty since day one of the outbreak of the pandemic, have a different story to say.

“Initially, we have not been given the PPE suits, masks, gloves and other precautionary gear, but now we are supplied them,” says Raju, a driver in the 108 ambulance fleet.

“Wearing a PPE suit, mask and face shield in sweltering heat, itself is a torture, but we have never complained and are doing our best during emergency,” he says.

According to Srinivas, another ambulance driver, many of the drivers and paramedic staff accompanying them have been infected and have fallen sick. But all of them have resumed duty after recovering. “It is natural that we are the first to be exposed to any COVID-19 positive patient and it is obvious that we are at risk. But knowing that we never flinched from our duty,” he says.

Appreciating the role of the police, especially the ones who are on traffic control duty, he says: “Now a days, the policemen on duty at various junctions, give clearance to us on preference basis, even if there is a red signal, as they know about the situation.”

Many citizens vent their ire at the ambulance drivers, but they should know that the ratio of ambulances to the inflow of patients is abnormally low. And moreover, they should understand that our movement is dependent on the hospital management and availability of beds, says Mr. Raju.

To tackle the issue, the district administration has been working to improve the fleet of ambulances.

One vehicle at each ward

As of now one ambulance is positioned at each ward in the GVMC limits. The administration is following the old system of 72 wards and there is an ambulance at each ward across the city. Of the new ambulances that district received, a majority of them have been sent to the rural areas, says District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The District Collector has informed The Hindu that another fleet of 53 old ambulances is getting ready. “Some have been repaired and are already operational and the remaining will be joining shortly.”

According to the Collector, the old fleet of 104 and 108, which have been lying idle due to minor repairs, are also getting ready to join the fleet. “We have sanctioned about ₹25 lakh from the district funds to get them repaired and they will soon be ready to enhance the fleet strength.”