Rising positive cases in Kurnool, Anantapur keep officials on their toes

Ever-rising positive COVID-19 cases and related deaths in Kurnool and Anantapur districts have kept the officials on their toes, with 27 new cases reported from Kurnool district and four in Anantapur.

However, the silver lining is the discharge of one person from RDT Hospital in Anantapur. One death each has been recorded in these two districts, forcing the district administration and police officers to stringently implement the lockdown measures and take up vigorous containment activity.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath criticised Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu for repeatedly demoralising the people working in the frontline by saying there was no testing and results were being hidden.

“Testing does not happen with only one person involved, but more than 10 to 15 persons get involved from the time sample is collected and test result is declared, and it cannot be hidden even if anyone wants,” he asserted. “Mr. Naidu is always a Doubting Thomas and refuses to believe even himself,” said Mr. Rajendranath and advised him to provide some constructive suggestions instead of just nitpicking. Joint Collector S. Dilli Rao and other officials participated in the review meeting.

The Finance Minister reviewed the COVID situation in Hindupur with MP Gorantla Madhav, BC Welfare Minister Malagundla Sankarnarayana and district officials and gave suggestions on improving the efficacy in each aspect of fight against the COVID-19.

Death in Hindupur

Death of a 50-year-old woman hailing from Azad Nagar in Hindupur town has put further pressure on the officials in ensuring people do not panic. Two persons undergoing treatment here, have been referred to State COVID Hospital in Tirupati. One of them is a 70-year-old man from Gujarat, who had come to Hindupur, and a 48-year-old woman of Guntakal.

Dharmapuram and Nimkampalli areas in Hindupur town are turning into the new hotspots with the last six positive cases coming from those two locations that too majority of them being in their 20s.

Of the four new positive COVID cases reported on Friday from the district are a 30-year-old GGH Anantapur nurse, a 28-year-old youth from Kammarpally, two youths aged 24 and 28 from Hindupur.