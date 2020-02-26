Rising maternity deaths in Rampa cause flutter

The East Godavari district authorities have swung into action to prevent the alarming state of Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), owing to poor medical and health infrastructure in the Rampa Agency and the lack of awareness among the women on anaemia.

According to an official release issued on Tuesday, as many as 12 maternal mortality cases have been registered since August 2019 across the district and six of them are being probed.

District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Tuesday took stock of the health facilities in the Rampa Agency to provide timely medical treatment to the needy in the event of a health emergency.

Addressing the doctors, medical and health staff, ANMs, anganwadis during the meeting of the District Maternal Survival Response Committee here, the Collector said, “All the Health Assistants serving in the Panchayat Secretariat will carry out a door-to-door survey on the anaemic conditions of pregnant women and intake of nutritious food to chalk out a plan to prevent the MMR.”

He has said that the 108 services would be asked to bring the women in need from the Rampa Agency to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada to provide timely medical assistance.

The doctors, who attended the meeting, have observed that many mortalities have been reported during the travelling from Rampa Agency to Rajamahendravaram and from there to Kakinada for the medical treatment.

The Collector has promised to improve the health hygienic conditions of the people, particularly in the Rampa Agency, by supplying diapers to the women. District Medical and Health Officer B. Satya Susheela, Joint Collector-2 G. Raja Kumari and doctors were present.