Rising flood level in Godavari: APSDMA sets up control room, 24x7 helpline

July 20, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In view of the rising flood level in the Godavari, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has set up a round-the-clock control room.

People in need of help and information related to flood situations can dial 1070 or 18004250101 and reach the APSDMA, said its managing director B.R. Amebdkar in a release on Thursday.

He said that due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas in other districts, the flood in the Godavari increased, and all the district administrations concerned were alerted.

He said that the APSDMA was constantly monitoring the situation, and as a precautionary measure a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel was stationed in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were stationed in Eluru district.

He said the APSDMA control room would be available 24x7.

Dr. Ambedkar said all the mandal-level officials were asked to set up control rooms and make arrangements necessary.

People were asked to avoid fishing and venturing into the river.

