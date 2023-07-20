ADVERTISEMENT

Rising flood level in Godavari: APSDMA sets up control room, 24x7 helpline

July 20, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

One NDRF and two SDRF teams stationed in Alluri Sitharama Raju and Eluru districts respectively

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the rising flood level in the Godavari, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has set up a round-the-clock control room.

People in need of help and information related to flood situations can dial 1070 or 18004250101 and reach the APSDMA, said its managing director B.R. Amebdkar in a release on Thursday.

He said that due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas in other districts, the flood in the Godavari increased, and all the district administrations concerned were alerted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the APSDMA was constantly monitoring the situation, and as a precautionary measure a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel was stationed in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were stationed in Eluru district.

He said the APSDMA control room would be available 24x7.

Dr. Ambedkar said all the mandal-level officials were asked to set up control rooms and make arrangements necessary.

People were asked to avoid fishing and venturing into the river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US