Rising drug abuse due to State govt.’s failure to provide jobs to youth, says TDP

May 05, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has squarely blamed the State government for the rising instances of drug abuse in the State and attributed it to growing disillusionment among the unemployed graduates in the absence of recruitment process in the last four years.

Dressed in graduate robes, the TDP leaders led by Tirupati Assembly constituency convener M. Sugunamma, parliamentary constituency in-charge and TUDA former Chairman G. Narasimha Yadav and corporator R.C. Munikrishna took part in a procession on the arterial roads of the city on Friday. Carrying a banner ‘Say NO to drugs’, the party leaders flayed the State for failing to curb the drug culture. “The spike in cases, as evident from crime records, is a direct result of the State’s inability, if not tacit support to the anti-social elements, in containing the crime”, they said.

Ms. Sugunamma wondered if the government would ever bring out a job calendar or take up recruitment process to tackle joblessness in the State. State Media Coordinator Sridhar Varma, and district leader Vooka Vijayakumar were among those who participated.

