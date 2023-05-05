HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rising drug abuse due to State govt.’s failure to provide jobs to youth, says TDP

Party leaders take out a rally against drugs in Tirupati

May 05, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Dressed as ‘unemployed graduates’, Telugu Desam Party leaders take out a rally in Tirupati on Friday, protesting against the rising instances of drug abuse in the State.

Dressed as ‘unemployed graduates’, Telugu Desam Party leaders take out a rally in Tirupati on Friday, protesting against the rising instances of drug abuse in the State. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has squarely blamed the State government for the rising instances of drug abuse in the State and attributed it to growing disillusionment among the unemployed graduates in the absence of recruitment process in the last four years.

Dressed in graduate robes, the TDP leaders led by Tirupati Assembly constituency convener M. Sugunamma, parliamentary constituency in-charge and TUDA former Chairman G. Narasimha Yadav and corporator R.C. Munikrishna took part in a procession on the arterial roads of the city on Friday. Carrying a banner ‘Say NO to drugs’, the party leaders flayed the State for failing to curb the drug culture. “The spike in cases, as evident from crime records, is a direct result of the State’s inability, if not tacit support to the anti-social elements, in containing the crime”, they said.

Ms. Sugunamma wondered if the government would ever bring out a job calendar or take up recruitment process to tackle joblessness in the State. State Media Coordinator Sridhar Varma, and district leader Vooka Vijayakumar were among those who participated.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / political parties / state politics / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.