Rising COVID cases puts dampener on Adi Krithika festivities

02 August 2021 01:30 IST

The decision of the authorities asking managements of Lord Subramanya Swamy temples in Chittoor district to confine the ‘Adi Krithika’ festivities to the temples, and bar public from having darshan, and also to prohibit them from trekking the hillock temples, came as a big disappointment among devotees.

The decision was taken in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in the district from mid-July. Adi Krithika festival, which falls on August 2, usually generates a frenzied atmosphere with lakhs of devotees visiting the temple of Lord Muruga at Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu, just a few kilometres away from Nagari.

The devotees, observing the ‘Kavidi’ ritual, reach Tiruttani from all over Chittoor and Nellore districts. Temples of Lord Subramanya Swamy located at Srikalahasti, Pakala, Puttur, Palamaner in Chittoor district and Tirugudu Mallam in Nellore district also witness the arrival of thousands of devotees.

Having missed the festival last year due to COVID-19 lockdown, there was an air of expectation among the devotees this year that they could celebrate the occasion given the slowdown in the virus spread from mid-June onwards. But the rise in cases once again has put a dampener on their celebrations.

Circle-Inspector (Nagari Urban) Maddaiah Achari said that public movement from Chittoor district towards Tiruttani was under surveillance.

Circle-Inspector (Chittoor I-Town) Narasimha Raju said that in view of the restrictions, the festivities at Lord Subramanya Swamy temple in Chittoor would be performed by a limited gathering, which included patrons and priests. The public were informed not to visit the temple for darshan and also not to form large gatherings at the foothills.

Meanwhile, Government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy visited the temple located near Ootlavaripalle in Pakala mandal and offered silk ‘vastram’ to the presiding deity.