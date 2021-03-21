Rising COVID-19 cases a cause for worry

368 new infections push the tally to 8,93,734; active cases too increase to 2,188

The State has reported 368 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. However, no death occurred during the period.

The rising number of infections during this time of the year in 2020 had forced the Union government to impose lockdown. A similar situation prevails now.

The new cases pushed the tally to 8,93,734. The number of active cases too increased to 2,188.

During the 24 hours, 263 patients recovered, taking their total number to 8,84,357. The recovery rate was 98.95%. The toll remained at 7,189.

The daily positivity rate of the tests done was more than 1%. In the last one day, 31,138 samples were tested, and 1.18% of them turned positive. The overall positivity rate of the 1.473 crore samples tested so far came down to 6.06%.

Meanwhile, the weekly tally was the highest so far this year. As many as 1,873 cases were reported between March 15 and 21. Between February 15 and February 21, only 429 cases had been reported. The figure between January 3 and 10 was 1,834.

This takes the pandemic curve to the position it was at the end of 2020.

After Chittoor, Guntur has been witnessing a continuous surge in daily infections.

It reported 79 infections in the last one day. It was followed by Kurnool (49), Anantapur (40), Chittoor (40), Visakhapatnam (39), Krishna (37), East Godavari (20), Nellore (20), Kadapa (10), Srikakulam (10), Vizianagaram (9), West Godavari (9) and Prakasam (6).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,823), West Godavari (94,409), Chittoor (88,389), Guntur (76,273), Anantapur (67,986), Nellore (62,614), Prakasam (62,284), Kurnool (61,144), Visakhapatnam (60,441), Kadapa (55,544), Krishna (49,345), Srikakulam (46,369) and Vizianagaram (41,218).