Rising concerns about safety on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district

Going by the observations of the police officials and records at the hospitals, the safety of road travellers has turned out to be a major cause of concern. The high incidence of road accidents exposes families to potential risks during their journeys. This is attributed to poor road conditions, expanded transportation options, driver negligence, and insufficient measures by the authorities concerned.

National Highways such as Putalapattu-Naidupeta, Chittoor-Bengaluru, and Chittoor-Gudiyattam (TN) in Chittoor district, considered the gateway to the southern States and which draws a colossal fleet of vehicles from across the country, have experienced a surge in road accidents in recent months.

Some individuals lost their lives in these accidents, while others suffered severe injuries requiring hospitalisation. The Government District Hospital in Chittoor records an average of four to five road accident cases daily. A majority of fatalities occur on the National Highways, often due to over-speed driving.

According to police reports, up to 16 accidents took place in June in Puthalapattu, Bangurapalayam, and Yadamarri mandals, resulting in 12 deaths and 20 critical injuries. Most accidents occurred in the NHs passing through Bangarupalyam and Puthalapattu mandals. Additionally, some accidents go unreported as the involved parties sometimes reach mutual agreements and leave the accident site, contributing to underreporting.

Proper recording of these incidents by the police is likely to increase the reported number of accidents. District officials typically hold comprehensive discussions every three months to address accidents and develop preventive measures, including identifying black spots and highly accident-prone regions. However, the most recent road safety meeting in the district was held in December last year.

Concerns have been raised about the lack of awareness initiatives for Highway motorists, particularly those operating heavy vehicles. Five years ago, the district police initiated a special campaign on the NHS, encouraging heavy vehicle drivers to take breaks and wash their faces to overcome drowsiness.

Several volunteer groups have urged the police authorities to prioritise road accident prevention by implementing safety protocols. A senior police officer in Chittoor stated that efforts to reduce road accidents on the National Highways were a continuous process. Based on directives from the higher authorities, barricades and speed bumps will be installed in identified high-risk areas, alongside increased mobile patrols.