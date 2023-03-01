Rising cases of substance abuse in Andhra Pradesh worrisome, says Lokesh

March 01, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Yuva Galam walkathon by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on Wednesday achieved a unique distinction, not only for reaching the milestone of 400 km, but also for getting 12 cases booked against him in 31 days.

The 400 km-mark was touched when he reached Nendragunta village in Pakala mandal, a prominent junction on the Tirupati-Bengaluru highway, where Mr. Lokesh unveiled a plaque to commemorate the occasion, even as party workers burst crackers.

Addressing the youth at an interactive meeting, Mr. Lokesh lamented the rising cases of substance abuse in the State.

“A Google search on ‘What is the ganja capital of India’ will show the result as Andhra Pradesh. We have achieved such a dubious distinction under the YSRCP regime,” he said sarcastically.

He offered to revise syllabus in all classes to make education relevant, release job calendars every year and offer support to self-employment if the TDP came to power.

The TDP leader called the proposed Global Investors’ Summit as yet another attempt to hoodwink the public, pointing to the MoUs signed already with the same investors during the TDP term.

Mocking at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for laying the foundation stone twice for the Kadapa steel plant, Mr. Lokesh challenged that investment flow into Andhra Pradesh would start again within 100 days of the TDP coming to power.