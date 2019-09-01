Rise in seasonal skin disorders makes dermatologists itchy

Concerned over an unusual increase in fungal infections among people, the State Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), has urged pharmacompanies not to produce anti-fungal creams combined with high-potency steroids, as they lead to recurrent and resistant fungal infections.

The association, through its Taskforce Against Topical Steroid Abuse (ITATSA), a cell established to address the issue, plans to caution people against the use of these creams thar are advertised in a big way.

‘Not the case before’

“Dermatologists in the city are flooded with cases of skin disorders. Almost 50% of them are related to fungal infection unlike earlier,” says P. Deeksha, secretary of the State IADVL.

Citing cases of registered medical practitioners (RMPs) prescribing topical steroid creams like Beamethasone, Clobestasol or Halobetasole, she said initially these creams may seem to give quick relief, but can wreak havoc if used in the long run.

‘Epidemic scale’

Recognising that the problem is assuming an epidemic proportion, the Association plans to reach out to people and ask them to desist from using these harmful ointments advertised in the media.

“Most dermatologists have busy schedules but the problem cannot be overlooked any more. We intend to take up the issue on a mission mode. We have already held meetings with general practitioners asking them to spread the word,” said Dr. Deeksha.

The worst part is that these infections are contagious and spread very fast. Hot and humid climatic conditions resulting in profuse sweating, lack of hygiene, lifestyle changes, wearing synthetic clothes and obesity are some of the causes of the infections.

What the doctor ordered

“Try to wear loose cotton clothes, wash your body as often as possible, and keep your surroundings clean. Instead of looking for quick-fix solutions, opt for long-term treatment comprising 50 % medication and 50 % good hygiene,” she adviced.

The national unit of the IADVL had flagged off a ‘Skin Safar Rath’, a mobile campaign to create awareness on skin diseases from Delhi. The vehicle travelled across the country screening documentaries on leprosy, vitiligo, skin hygiene, misuse of skin creams, fungal infections and quackery.