Rise in debt of urban households a cause for worry: former Governor

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi has expressed concern over the public getting increasingly sucked into the vortex of high-interest debt and stressed the need for financial experts to take up a study on the rising indebtedness in urban areas.

Addressing the public at a meeting organised by the Congress party on ‘Poverty, debts and huge rate of interests’ here on Wednesday, Mr. Gandhi said the focus of the country was excessively on the debts of farmers, but not on those incurred by those in the urban pockets. He said he would request former Governors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) such as C. Rangarajan, Y.V. Reddy and Raghuram Rajan, in his personal capacity since he holds them in high esteem, to study the issue. The rising debt among the poor and middle classes is not only an economic factor, but also emerging as a social issue, with the debt burden being passed on to their wives and children.

‘High interest rates’

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan, who organised the event, raised the issue of growing poverty in urban areas due to the high rates of interest, even shooting to 25 times the bank rate.