Rise in COVID cases in A.P. unabated

VIJAYAWADA

19 August 2020 22:49 IST

9,742 new cases, 86 deaths reported in the past day

Andhra Pradesh has yet again reported close to 10,000 new COVID infections and 86 new deaths in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.

According to the Health Department's bulletin, the tally has reached 3,16,003 with 9,742 new cases and the death toll mounted to 2,906. With 8,061 new discharges in the past the day, the number of recoveries went up to 2,26,372 leaving 86,725 active patients. The recovery rate is at 71.64%.

Testing

The State has crossed the 30-lakh-mark in COVID testing as the total samples tested so far stands at 30,19,296 including the 57,685 samples in the past day.

The State has so far tested 5.65% of the total population of 5.34 crore. Among major Indian states, Andhra Pradesh is the only State to have tested such a high percentage of its population for COVID. The tests per million ratio stand at 56,541 next to Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.

Maharastra tested only 2.61% of its population and Tamil Nadu tested 4.99% of its population.

The positivity rate of the tests conducted by the State is at 10.47%. The death rate continues to stay low at 0.92%.

New deaths and cases

Chittoor and Nellore districts reported a huge number of deaths in a single day. Both saw 15 deaths each. They are followed by Anantapur that reported eight deaths and Guntur with seven deaths. Prakasam and Srikakulam reported six deaths each while, East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported five deaths each. Kadapa reported four, Krishna reported three and Kurnool reported two deaths.

East Godavari continues to top districts with the biggest single-day spike in cases. It reported 1,399 new cases in the past day and is followed by Anantapur which reported 1,123 new cases. They are followed by West Godavari (919), Visakhapatnam (835), Chittoor (830), Kurnool (794), Nellore (755), Kadapa (673), Prakasam (585), Srikakulam (565), Guntur (555), Vizianagaram (428) and Krishna (281).

The district tallies of COVID cases are as follows: East Godavari (43,999), Kurnool (35,576), Anantapur (31,630), Guntur (28,365), Visakhapatnam (27,090), Chittoor (25,737), Nellore (19,084), Kadapa (18,759), Srikakulam (16,228), Vizianagaram (14,036), Prakasam (13,533) and Krishna (13,041).