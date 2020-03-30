Rise in COVID-19 positive cases keeps officials on toes

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has announced that the entire area of Bank Peta, where a person was tested positive for COVID-19, has been isolated to prevent the spread of the virus.

At a coordination meeting with the police and Kakinada MLA D. Chandra Sekhar Reddy on Monday, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy chalked out an action plan to contain the spread of the virus.

“The man, aged 49, who has been tested positive, has recently returned from Delhi. The teams on the ground are tracing the people whom he met these days. The family members of the patient have been shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada for further tests,” said

Mr. Muralidhar Reddy. The patient is being treated in the GGH, Kakinada.

On the other hand, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Abhisikth Kishore is monitoring the task of isolating the Santhi Nagar area in the city where an elderly person has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Tele-medicine hub

A tele- medicine hub has been set up to provide basic treatment for those suffering from fever and cough by a team of six doctors at the COVID observation centre on the Collectore premises in Kakinada city.

In an official release, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said that the tele-medicine hub would function 24x7 and the needy could contact the doctors at the phone numbers 0884-2333466 and 0884-233488.