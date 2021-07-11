Riparian row | Jagan, KCR enacting drama to fool people: AP BJP chief

ONGOLE

11 July 2021 14:13 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekhar Rao were jointly enacting a 'drama' to cheat the people by raking up a needless controversy over the sharing of Krishna waters, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Veerraju claimed that both Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao were hand in glove with each other. “They talk personally and pretend as if they were at each other's throats with a view to protect the interests of the respective States for political reasons. If the State government was sincere in finding a solution to the issue, it should take it up with the appropriate Constitutional bodies, including Krishna River Management Board instead of taking up public campaigns,” he added.

The BJP would take up agitational programmes district-wise to press for early completion of the large number of smaller irrigation projects pending for long in order to make best use of the available water resources, he said.

Mr. Veerraju said 60 pending projects including Thotapalli, Nagavali, Veligonda, Gundlakamma and Galeru Nagari should be completed on a war footing. It was just not enough to focus attention only on the Polavaram project, he added.

''The BJP is of the view that rivers are national assets and that they should be linked to find a permanent solution to riparian rows'', he said.

The drought-prone Prakasam should be allotted at least 10 tmcft of Godavari waters during water transfer from the Godavari to Krishna basin, he felt.