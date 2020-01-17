RINL wins cricket championship

RINL has won the All India Inter-Steel (SPSB) Cricket Championship 2019-20. In a well contested final, the RINL defeated hosts Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL) by three wickets to win the championship.

Batting first, BSL scored 142 losing all 10 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, RINL scored the required runs losing seven wickets in 19 overs.

For RINL, K. V. Kashyap Prakash scored 84 runs while Ch. Bheema Rao and Jagadeesh took 3 wickets, each. The cricket tournament was organised by the BSL at Bokaro Steel City from January 7 to 15.

This was the second time that RINL has won the Inter-Steel Cricket Championship, the earlier occasion being during 2017-18.

P.K. Rath, CMD, RINL, and K.C. Das, Director (Personnel), congratulated RINL cricket team and sports department.