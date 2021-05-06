RINL-VSP gears up to commission oxygen plant

The RINL-VSP has intensified its efforts for the commissioning the oxygen plant of the Air Liquide India Holding Private Limited, France, which has been under arbitration.

As per a release from the RINL, experts from the agency have already arrived at the site for health assessment of the installed plant and machineries which would be followed by trial runs of equipment. Later, integrated trial runs will be conducted before commissioning and production of the LMO. The new plant will generate 100 MT of liquid medical oxygen.

The plant was set up in 2010, but was not commissioned, due to arbitration.

The RINL has already supplied around 3,050 MT of medical oxygen since April 13 and the cumulative dispatch has reached around 11,900 MT, since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.