RINL to telecast ID celebrations

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 August 2020 23:43 IST

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, will be celebrating Independence Day at Thrishna Ground, Ukkunagaram, on Saturday.

Taking precautions due to the COVID-19, a release from RINL stated that a limited number of people will be present at the grounds and to enable everyone watch the proceedings it will be telecast live.

People can watch the celebrations on the official twitter handle of RINL: @RINL_VSP or by opening the link https://twitter.com/RINL_VSP and on YouTube by opening the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKm0_4281_w