RINL staff sensitised to safety at LPG installations

CMD of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL), P.K. Rath speaking at a press conference

CMD of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL), P.K. Rath speaking at a press conference   | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

Three-day training programme for executives begins at Ukkunagaram

In an attempt to ensure safety of the workers working at various LPG installations on its premises, the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), , the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), is organising a three-day training programme for its senior and junior executives that began at Ukkunagaram on Monday.

The programme is being conducted by the Safety Engineering Department of the VSP, in association with the National Safety Council, Mumbai.

Faculty members from the National Safety Council A.S. Karmakar and S.C. Chakrabarti highlighted the safety aspects in the industries with live examples and lauded RINL’s efforts and initiatives to ensure safety.

Zero accident

In his inaugural address, RINL in-charge Deputy General Manager (safety) M.S.V. Krishnaiah stressed the importance of safety in maintaining LPG installations and practical implementation of the existing systems to achieve zero accident.

In-charge DGM (utilities) K.V.V. Prasad outlined the compliance of VSP the with regard to the regulations in the existing and upcoming units.

DGM (safety) J. Rajendran was present on the occasion.

