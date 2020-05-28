RINL rolls out new billet version

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 May 2020 23:48 IST

Move to meet increasing demand, says CMD

The Medium Merchant Structural Mill (MMSM) of the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has for the first time rolled out 125x125mm billets by modifying its roll stands to meet the increasing demand.

This is a new addition to the RINL product basket to meet the demand of both domestic and international market. RINL produces special steel, including wire rod coils, rounds and billets of different grades and dimensions to meet the demand of infrastructure, construction and auto industry.

Earlier, MMSM rolled out billets with a maximum size of 90x90 mm. Trial operations were carried out successfully for IS:2830 grade. Other grades can be rolled out depending on the requirement.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director P.K. Rath said on Thursday that it was a momentous occasion for RINL to bring out a new product from one of its sophisticated mills to meet the increasing demand.

He congratulated the MMSM team and Works Division for the achievement. He advised them to take up further innovations to meet customer requirements.

D.K. Mohanty, Director (Commercial), A.K. Saxena, Director (Operations) and K.V. Vidya Sagar, Executive Director (Works) were among those present.