RINL restarts its blast furnace-3 in Visakhapatnam

December 30, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

It is a pivotal step towards rejuvenation of RINL’s operations and a testament to its commitment to growth and excellence, says Chairman and Managing Director Atul Bhatt

V. Kamalakara Rao

Chairman and Managing Director of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Atul Bhatt, restarted the blast furnace-3 (BF-3) by lighting up the furnace on Saturday.

“It is a pivotal step towards rejuvenation of RINL’s operations and a testament to its commitment to growth and excellence,” Mr. Atul Bhatt said, and named the BF-3 as “Annapurna,” symbolising the abundance and prosperity it was poised to bring to RINL’s future endeavours.

The RINL management thanked the Union Steel Ministry for its support in achieving a turnaround.

“RINL has shown to the world how to produce best quality steel in spite of raw material crunch. This day is a historic day in the history of RINL as we have lit up the BF-3,” Mr. Bhatt added.

The restarting of BF-3 would help increase hot metal production by about two million tonnes per year, and result in an increased sales turnover of ₹500 crore per month, he added.

