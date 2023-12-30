RINL restarts its blast furnace-3 in Visakhapatnam

December 30, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Chairman and Managing Director of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Atul Bhatt, restarted the blast furnace-3 (BF-3) by lighting up the furnace on Saturday.

“It is a pivotal step towards rejuvenation of RINL’s operations and a testament to its commitment to growth and excellence,” Mr. Atul Bhatt said, and named the BF-3 as “Annapurna,” symbolising the abundance and prosperity it was poised to bring to RINL’s future endeavours.

The RINL management thanked the Union Steel Ministry for its support in achieving a turnaround.

“RINL has shown to the world how to produce best quality steel in spite of raw material crunch. This day is a historic day in the history of RINL as we have lit up the BF-3,” Mr. Bhatt added.

The restarting of BF-3 would help increase hot metal production by about two million tonnes per year, and result in an increased sales turnover of ₹500 crore per month, he added.