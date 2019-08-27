RINL pares output to avoid free fall

The prolonged downturn in the economy has hit hard almost all the major steel producers entailing a huge burden on them raising alarm bells over achieving targets, meeting monthly commitments towards wage bill and statutory payments forcing them to curtail production to reduce piling up of stocks.

The situation is such that the closure/partial closure of automobile companies, slump in the construction and infrastructure sectors have affected the performance of all major producers, including TISCO, SAIL, Jindal and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Demand for steel has come down owing to the continued fall in intake from various sectors leading to fall in prices. The steel per has come down to below ₹40,000 per tonne, the lowest since December 2017.

RINL is facing the heat more compared to its counterparts as it is deprived of captive iron ore mines. It has to spend ₹1,000 to ₹1500 more towards production cost per tonne due to raw material insecurity. The poor sales in first quarter led to a crisis situation as it is struggling to meet its monthly commitment of ₹200 crore towards salary bill and statutory payments like taxes.

Sources told The Hindu that the company would be comfortable when it sells products worth ₹2,000 crore per month. Added to this, it has loan and capital expenditure liabilities. The company has to pay regularly to NMDC towards sourcing iron ore from the Bailadila mines, the Railways for providing freight transport, and the Gangavaram port for moving its cargo.

The dull scene has paved the way for scheduled shutdown of major mills and blast furnaces by RINL. This is perceived as a strategy for effective inventory management. Already it has an inventory of five to six lakh tonnes at present.

Working capital crunch has aggravated due to the prolonged slump. This was said to be worst-ever crisis after the one when RINL faced the threat of falling into BIFR net in the mid-90s.

‘Hope on the horizon’

Meanwhile, the top management met on Monday to take stock of the situation.

During a review, RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P.K. Rath hoped that the steel industry had a great future and would recover soon due to initiatives such as increased spending on infrastructure projects, development of smart cities, highway development and railway projects. The sops announced by government to stimulate the economy would further boost the steel market, he said.

Mr. Rath observed producing steel at lowest cost was the need of the hour for sustainable growth and RINL was moving in that direction.