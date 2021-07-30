Andhra Pradesh

RINL opens new stockyard at Guwahati

Sumit Bhattacharjee VISAKHAPATNAM 30 July 2021 00:56 IST
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, opened a new stockyard in Guwahati to make Vizag steel products easily accessible to the north-east region of India.

The new stockyard is located at Pandu on the premises of Inland Waterways Authority of India, Guwahati.

D.K. Mohanty, Director (Commercial) and CMD (additional charge) said that this will help RINL contribute to the priority agenda of the Union Government to develop the north-east sector. The first consignment was handed over to its customer Larsen & Toubro ECC Group.

