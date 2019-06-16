RINL launches fresh bid toachieve raw material security

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has launched a fresh exercise to achieve partial raw material security by obtaining statutory clearances to undertake mining of iron ore in Odisha.

RINL, which at present has a capacity to produce 7.3 million tonnes after it undertook capital repairs of the blast furnaces with an investment of ₹4,000 crore to add capacity by one million tonnes, does not have captive mines. It sources iron ore, the main raw material for steel making mostly from Bailadilla and Bacheli mines of the National Mineral Development Corporation.

It had invested ₹361 crore in 2010 to get strategic control over the Orissa Minerals Development Company and Eastern Investments Ltd, part of Bird Group of Companies. OMDC, which subsequently became a subsidiary of RINL along with EIL, owns iron ore and manganese ore mines at Barbil, Dalki, Kolha Roida, Bariaburu, Bhadrasahi and Belkundi. However, it could not get renewal of mining blocks due to a Supreme Court order, which imposed a penalty of ₹1,470 crore in addition to interest due to delay in its payment, for indulging in unauthorised mining.

When contacted, RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P.K. Rath told The Hindu that they had already paid part of penalty towards two mines and obtained in-principle nod for a bank loan of ₹300 crore to clear part of penalty for the third mine.

“We are making arrangements to pay ₹300 crore after which we will seek condoning by the court and request the Odisha government to allow revocation of the stop-mining order,” he said.

Joint venture

Incidentally, according to RINL union leaders, the alleged mining beyond the permitted area had occurred before the Visakhapatnam-headquartered Navaratna company picked up strategic control over Bird Group of Companies.

The mines in Keonjhar, which were leased out to the OMDC, are estimated to have 206 million tonnes of iron ore and 44 million tonnes of manganese ore. RINL is also pursuing the proposed joint venture with the AP Mineral Development Corporation to undertake mining of iron ore in Kukunoor of West Godavari district, which is believed to have reserves of 25 to 30 million tonnes. For producing one million tonne steel, 1.5 million tonne iron ore is required. RINL clocked a turnover of ₹20,844 crore during 2018-19 as against a target of ₹26,000 crore during 2019-20. As per the corporate vision, the company wants to increase capacity to 11.5 million tonnes in the next five years and 16 million tonnes by 2030-31.