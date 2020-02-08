RINL giving importance to health care of employees: CMD

The 41st edition of the all India steel medical officers’ conference (AISMOC-2020) was inaugurated at the TTI Auditorium, Ukkunagaram, here by RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P.K. Rath on Friday.

This is the fourth time since its inception in 1980 that AISMOC is being hosted by Vishakha Steel General Hospital, RINL.

While addressing the delegates to the three-day event, Mr. Rath said RINL had been attaching high importance to the health care needs of the employees right from the beginning.

Director (Personnel) K.C. Das stressed upon preventive approach as the need of the day rather than a post-illness breakdown management.

“To create great work, the employees’ health, well-being and happiness is the most important factor,” said Executive Director (HR) and HOD (Medical) Debashish Ray, who shared some of the initiatives that had been taken up by RINL as part of improving medical and health services.

Among others, D.K. Mohanty, Director (Commercial), K.K. Ghosh, Director (Projects), A.K. Saxena, Director (Operations), P.J. Vijayakar, CVO, Dr. G. Uma, GM (Medical) and organising chairperson Gargeyi, GM (Radiology), and organising secretary and others were present.