RINL eyes ₹170 crore profit

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is expected to make a profit of ₹170 crore for the first time after a gap of over 29 months, Chairman P.K. Rath said here on Friday.

Delivering his New Year message, he said that VSP will also cross ₹2,100 crore in the sales turnover in last December, after a gap of almost 20 months.

This has been possible due to favourable market conditions and 98% capacity utilisation of 6.3 MTPA capacity.

Mr. Rath also said that hot metal production, liquid steel production and coke oven pushing have all registered their best-ever performance last December.

Prior to delivering the message, he launched three digital initiatives- ‘RINL-Dug Dugi’, ‘RINL-e Suvidha’ and ‘Sports Album-e Coffee Table Book’.

