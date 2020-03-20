RINL defers management trainee test, shuts down gyms, swimming pools

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 March 2020 01:17 IST

Official meetings being avoided unless absolutely necessary

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has shut down gyms, cultural and social centres and swimming pools in the steel plant township of Ukkunagaram.

An RINL spokesperson told The Hindu that the public sector undertaking has taken several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Schools have been advised to close in accordance with the directive issued by the State Government.

The RINL Management Trainee Test 2019-20, scheduled to be held on March 22, has been deferred until further orders and the same has been communicated to the aspirants via the PSU’s website and social media.

Official meetings are being avoided unless absolutely necessary. The movement of physical files has also been minimised. Electronic files are being generated using e-office and moved using e-dak, the official said.

Biometric attendance has been suspended. Adequate arrangements have been made for washing hands with soap and sanitisers, the spokesperson said.

Frequency of cleaning washrooms and public spaces has been enhanced. Physical distancing between tables and seating with adequate distancing has also been ensured. The guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have been uploaded on the intranet portal for promoting awareness.

Visakha Steel General Hospital is following necessary protocols related to COVID-19 management as prescribed. An isolation ward has been arranged with quarantine facility. Awareness through social media, mass mailing and bulk messaging are being taken up, the spokesperson said.