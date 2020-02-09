RINL commences trial production from forged wheel plant in Uttar Pradesh

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, a Navratna PSU, on Sunday successfully conducted trial of forging line from its forged wheel plant at Lalganj near Rae Bareily in Uttar Pradesh.
Chairman-cum-Managing Director P.K. Rath, Director (Projects) K.K. Ghosh, Director (Commercial) D.K. Mohanty and Director (Operations) A.K. Saxena along with Laxmi Raman, Executive Director, Railway Board, Kluge of SMS Germany, Greiner of SMS India, senior officials of RINL and MECON witnessed the production of first forged wheel from the plant.
RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has set up a forged wheel plant in Uttar Pradesh at a cost of around ₹1,680 crore. The plant will have production capacity of 100,000 wheels per annum.
