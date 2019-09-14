RINL bounces back, clocks net profit of ₹96.71 crore

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited) has earned a net profit of ₹96.71 crore on a sales turnover of ₹20,844 crore, according to a press release issued here.

The 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held here on Friday. Chairman and Managing Director P.K Rathchaired the meeting, which was attended by Neeraj Agrawal, Director, Ministry of Steel (MoS).

Addressing shareholders of RINL/VSP, Mr. Rath spoke about the position of the company and said it could improve its market share from 8.60% to 8.80% during the current fiscal year.

The turnover of ₹20,844 crore included sale of trial run production of ₹506.32 crore with a growth of 25% over the previous year. Despite the pressure on realisations in the second half of the year, the net sales realisation for the year as a whole registered a growth of 17% over the corresponding period last year.

The company earned a net profit of ₹96.71 crore compared to a net loss of ₹1,369 crore in the previous year.

Growth areas

“The company recorded a growth of 11-12% in major areas of production during the year such as hot metal, liquid steel and saleable steel.

The best ever annual performance was achieved on important techno-economic parameters such as labour productivity, pulverised coal injection and specific energy consumption, Mr. Rath said.

Initiatives were taken to maximise production and sales of value-added steel rounds from new units SBM and STM and maximising medium carbon (MC) and high carbon (HC) grades.

High carbon WRC sales touched a new peak with a growth of 33 % over previous year,” Mr. Rath said at the meeting.

The CMD thanked all the stakeholders, particularly the Ministry of Steel and other Ministries of Government of India, the Government of Andhra Pradesh, suppliers (domestic and overseas), customers, ancillary units, bankers, the people’s representatives, the district administration and various other agencies for their support to the company.