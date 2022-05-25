RIMS, Dehradun entrance exam on June 4

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the entrance examination for admissions into Class VIII in the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMS), Dehradun for the January 2023 term at Bishop Azariah Jr. College for Girls in the Bishop Azaraiah School compound in Vijayawada on June 4.

In a statement on Wednesday, Commission Secretary H. Arun Kumar said students would write the Mathematics exam from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., General Knowledge from noon to 1 p.m. and English from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

He said that hall tickets for eligible candidates had been dispatched through speed post and that the candidates should report at the venue half an hour before the commencement of the examination.

For information, candidates can approach the Assistant Secretary (Exams) through mail (asexamsappsc@gmail.com) or contact the APPSC helpdesk on 0866-2527820 or 0866-2527821 from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on working days.