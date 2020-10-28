Andhra Pradesh

RIMC entrance test: last date extended

The last date for submission of application form for the entrance examination (December 2020) for admission in the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, has been extended till November 30.

According to a statement released by the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC), the entrance test will now be conducted only one day, January 9 (Saturday), in Vijayawada.

Candidates will write their exam in Mathematics from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., in General Knowledge from 12 noon to 1 p.m. and in English, from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on January 9.

A waiver has been granted to submit the application forms without the education certificate duly signed by the Headmaster/Principal, domicile certificate duly issued by the respective state authorities and signature of Headmaster/Principal on application form.

But the above mentioned documents will be needed to be submitted at the time of viva voce.

