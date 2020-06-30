Rights group condemns release of LG personnel

The Asian Network for the Rights Of Occupational and Environmental Victims (ANROEV) has taken objection to three South Koreans belonging to LG Polymers leaving the country after getting a favourable court judgement.
They claimed that the passports of the South Koreans were confiscated due to their importance in the ongoing investigation in the styrene monomer vapour leak from a storage tank in LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam on May 7, killing 12 persons and making hundreds sick.
Mr. Jagdish Patel of ANROEV said once the LG Chemical personnel left India, they would likely avoid responsibility and not return, as has happened in the Bhopal tragedy and other cases.
The Korean personnel left India following a critical report by the National Green Tribunal and just before an investigative report emerged from the Andhra Pradesh government, ANROEV members said.
The flagship company, LG Chemical, had sent the Korean team to Visakhapatnam in mid-May to investigate the cause of the styrene leak and support, ‘responsible rehabilitation’.
Absolute liability
Members of ANROEV claimed that absolute liability should be applied to both LG Chemical and LG Polymers, including accountability for deaths, injuries, crop damage and environmental pollution.
Long-term health surveillance and support should be provided to the community at the expense of the company. There should be an impartial investigation of the tragedy and civil society and victims’ representatives should be part of the investigation and any settlement with the company, said Mr. Jagdish Patel.
