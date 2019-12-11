Rights associations term CAB ‘sinister’

Various rights organisations came together on Wednesday to criticise the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) proposed by the BJP-led NDA Government.

They said the proposed bill was a ‘sinister bill’ and a brazen attack on the Constitution.

Addressing the media, association leaders said that the Bill undermined the basic fundamental principles of the Republic. “It attacks the very notion of secularism and it is violative of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution by Articles 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 25 and 26,” said V.S. Krishna of the Human Rights Forum.

Jaha Ara of Muslim Advocate Association said that it was a direct attack on the Muslim community, as other minority communities have been exempted. “Moreover, only people from three countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be considered. Why have Tamilians from Sri Lanka been left out?” she asked.

K. Padma of Mahila Chetana said that the BJP-led Central Government has ushered in a test for citizens in the name of religion.

“On one hand, Home Minister Amit Shah supports the abrogation of Article 370 citing the pretext of ‘One nation, One law’ while on the other hand he is dividing people in the name of religion,” Ms. Padma said.

The rights group said that there was no justification in Amit Shah’s logic of ‘reasonable classification’ for pushing the Bill.

Mr. Krishna said that it was surprising to see both the TDP and YSR Congress Party supporting the Bill in the Lok Sabha. The rights group decided to oppose the Bill tooth and nail, and said that country-wide protests will be launched.

P.V. Ramanamurthy and Sreeramurthy of APCLC, KS. Suresh Kumar of Indian Association of Laywers and IM Ahmed of Welfare Party of India, were present.