Right preparation, commitment help crack Civils, says topper

18 April 2021 00:53 IST

Students get to know nitty-gritty of the exam at interactive session

The UPSC Civil Services exam is arguably one of the toughest examinations of the country, but one can make it with right direction, alignment and commitment, observed M. Surya Teja, 2020 IAS topper of the AP cadre.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Career Guidance Cell in the JKC College auditorium, Mr. Surya Teja said that rowing harder does not help if the boat is headed in the wrong direction.

“Though hard work is sine qua non of preparation, the right method of choosing standard books and NCERT textbooks is very important,” he said.

While throwing light on the scheme of the exam, Mr. Surya Teja said that the examination is conducted in three phases – prelims, mains and interview – and it takes about a year for the complete process. Knowing the exam pattern and syllabus, good grasp and analysis of current affairs, getting the right type of material and online sources and practising mock tests are some of the other important ingredients of the preparation, he said.

He advised the students to appear for the examination early in their life as it would make their preparation stress-free. Nurturing the reading habit and jotting down important points is an effective learning and memory aid which will turn out to be immensely helpful in the long run.

Principal I. Nageswara Rao said students can get through any exam once they make the right choices in consonance with their interest and abilities.

V. Pala Prasada Rao, associate professor of English, coordinated the programme and S.R.K. Prasad, director of P.G. Courses were present.