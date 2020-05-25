Andhra Pradesh

Right attitude helped me succeed, says visually-challenged IAS officer

Trainee IAS officer Katta Simhachalam with his mother Venkata Narasayamma at Gudipalli village in East Godavari district.

Trainee IAS officer Katta Simhachalam with his mother Venkata Narasayamma at Gudipalli village in East Godavari district.   | Photo Credit: S. Rambabu

Katta Simhachalam of East Godavari district has been allotted AP cadre

“My goal has been to become an IAS officer and serve the poor. Any disability should not be a hindrance to achieving success and I proved it,” says visually-challenged Katta Simhachalam, who secured the 457th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

A native of Gudipalli village in Malkipuram mandal of East Godavari district, Mr. Simhachalam has been selected for the IAS and completed his training in Mussoorie. He is among the 12 IAS officer trainees allotted the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

The trainee IAS officers met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang and other officers.

“I did schooling at the Blind School, Narsapuram in West Godavari district, college in Malkipuram, B.Ed. in Andhra University, Visakhapatnam and joined as Assistant Director General in Indian Foreign Trade, New Delhi, and later as Assistant Commissioner, Income Tax, at Hyderabad,” the young IAS officer told The Hindu on Sunday.

“I attempted UPSC thrice, but I got other services. In the fourth attempt, I got IAS, which I wanted. I studied in normal Telugu medium school and colleges and succeeded in life with the help of my family,” he said.

“My parents Katta Vali and Venkata Narsayamma stay at Gudipalli village and are into agriculture. I request society not to discriminate against disabled persons but to encourage them to grow to greater heights,” said Mr. Simhachalam, the youngest among three brothers and a sister.

The IAS trainee said his success should be an example for others. “I advise the civil services aspirants to use technology and think with the right attitude,” Mr. Simhachalam, who is suffering from congenital blindness, said.

“I am very happy that I met the Chief Minister and other top officers. I will discharge my duties with dedication and do justice to the needy,” he said.

