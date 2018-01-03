Rift between officials, elected representatives widens

The disparaging statement against an Executive Engineer (Panchayat Raj) by Gajapathinagaram MLA Kondapalli Appala Naidu and two ZPTC members B. Balaji (Bondapalli) and T. Ramana (Vizianagaram) at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Sunday is likely to widen the gap between elected representatives and government officials in the days to come.

Unwilling to take it lowly, the officials led by the district Officers’ Association honorary president and Joint Collector-2 K. Nageswara Rao and president and DRO Raj Kumar submitted a memorandums separately to Minister Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao and Collector Vivek Yadav, who too were witnesses to the unpleasant situation. The MLA, while addressing the EE (PR) in singular number, threatened him to come outside . “(Bayataku Ra ni Sangathi Telustha). Mr. Yadav who seemingly peeved by the behaviour of MLA Naidu and the two ZPTC members has reported to have directed the Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer to be thorough with the rule book and adopt it strictly from the next general body meeting.

Unfortunately, the MLAs of the ruling party consume more time in raising questions than ZPTC members and MPPs. According to informed sources in the Zilla Parishad, the Collector said to have asked Deputy Commissioner (Transport) to crack the whip on elected representatives who are violating MV rules.

Meanwhile, leaders of district JAC of teachers, employees, and pensioners, led by its chairman B.H.S.R. Prabhuji and convenor Ramana Murty too submitted a memorandum separately to the Minister Ranga Rao late on Monday evening demanding that the issue be put before Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and district in-charge Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao for action.