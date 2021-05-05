Rider dies after hitting deer

NANDIGAMA

05 May 2021 08:34 IST

K. Gopi, 22, of Jonnalagadda village, died of injuries he suffered when he fell off the two-wheeler he was riding after hitting a deer, at Magallu village in Krishna district.

The accident occurred when Gopi, working in a supermarket, was returning from Nandigama to Jonnalagadda on Monday. He died while being shifted to Vijayawada.

The deer, which came on to the road suddenly, died on the spot. The police registered a case.

