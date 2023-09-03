Rich tributes paid to YSR

September 03, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - ONGOLE

Glowing tributes were paid to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 14th death anniversary here on Saturday.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and former State Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Sidda Raghava Rao were among those who garlanded the larger-than-life statue of ‘Rajanna’ as the late leader is affectionately called by his admirers. Dr. YSR would be an inspiration for all times for the YSRCP for taking up welfare and development initiatives with vigour, they said.

Chief Security Officer A.S.C. Wesley, who died along with the late YSR in the helicopter crash, was also paid homage on the occasion.

