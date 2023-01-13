Rich tributes paid to Swami Vivekananda on his 160th birth anniversary

January 13, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

Rich tributes were paid to Swami Vivekananda on his 160 th birth anniversary as leaders cutting across party lines took part in a programme organised by Swamy Vivekananda Seva Samithi in Srikakulam on Thursday.

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao and former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi who was defeated by Mr. Prasada Rao in the lections and Srikakulam TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu shared the dais during the programme. They recalled the great services and inspiring speeches of Vivekananda. Mr. Prasada Rao advised the students to take inspiration from the life of Swami Vivekananda.

Seva Samithi president K.V.N. Murthy, general secretary Jami Bhimasankara Rao, Indian Red Cross Society chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao, Seva Samithi members Surangi Mohana Rao, V.G.K. Murthy, Guttu Chinna Rao, Mandavilli Ravi, Andhavarapu Suribabu and others were present.

Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar garlanded a statue of Vivekananda at the Surya Mahal junction.

