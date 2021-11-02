Rich tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu on A.P. Formation Day

President, Vice-President, Prime Minister extend greetings on Twitter

Rich tributes were paid to ‘Amarajeevi’ Potti Sriramulu by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and a host of other dignitaries on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others extended the A.P. Formation Day greetings to the people through Twitter.

Participating in the event organised on the occasion at the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Harichandan recalled the supreme sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu for the carving out of the Telugu-speaking areas as a separate Andhra State from the Madras Presidency. “Andhra Pradesh is endowed with rich natural resources, fertile land and a long seacoast, which are its great advantages to become a progressive State,” he said.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Joint Secretary Shyam Prasad and other officers were present on the occasion.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the national flag, paid floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu and inspected a guard of honour presented by the police personnel at his camp office.

Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, A. Suresh, Velampalli Srinivas, M. Sankara Narayana, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, T. Vanitha and G. Jayaram, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and others were present.

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu at his residence in Hyderabad, and expressed hope that the State would make rapid strides in the coming years. TDP leaders celebrated the day at the party head office near Mangalagiri.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju extened greetings to the people through Twitter.

He said that the occasion demanded a concerted effort to achieve all-round development of the State.