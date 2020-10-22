Rich tributes paid to police personnel killed in action

Impressive parade held on Beach Road to mark Police Commemoration Day

Rich tributes were paid to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial on Beach Road on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General (Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao, Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) B. Krishna Rao, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, and senior officials from various departments participated in the programme.

Police personnel took out an impressive parade on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sinha recalled the services of the fallen and called upon the police force to draw inspiration from them and discharge their duties with full sincerity.

The police officials also recalled the services of the personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families of the deceased police personnel were honoured.

The district police organised a meet with the family members of the deceased police personnel at the district police office on Wednesday. Mr. Krishna Rao interacted with the families. The police force observed a two-minute silence for the police personnel who were killed in the line of duty as well as for those who succumbed to COVID-19.

Mr. Krishna Rao gave away ₹10,000 cheques to the families of 27 deceased police personnel. The SP assured that the police department would always be at hand in case they required any help.

Officer on Special Duty (O.S.D) N. Sateesh Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) S. Appalanaidu were present.

Civil police along with officials from the CRPF and Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) personnel observed the Police Commemoration Day at G.K. Veedhi police station. Officials paid floral tributes to the deceased and recalled their services. Several programmes were organised at various police stations in the district.

Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) K. Rama Mohan Rao attended the programme.