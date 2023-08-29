Rich tributes paid to poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy on Telugu Language Day

August 29, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Telugu Language Day was celebrated with enthusiasm, marking the 160th birth anniversary of noted Telugu poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, here on August 29 (Tuesday).

Participating in the celebrations organised by Abhaya Kalaradhana Samskrita Sahitya Seva Samastha, poet Chadalawada Lakshmi Narasimha Rao highlighted the contributions of Ramamurthy to simplify the classical language and make it more intelligible to the common people.

Writer Manchikanti Venkateswara Reddy, who has been striving through various means to kindle interest in books among the GenX, said he would lead a padayatra from Ongole to Hyderabad to impress upon one and all to revive the library movement.

Mr. Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, Mr. Venkateswara Rao and writers M.V.S.Sastry, Sk.Mahaboob Jan, Ponnuri Venkata Srinivasulu, social worker Ch.Udaya Janaki Lakshmi were felicitated on the occasion.

Journalists S. Murali, Maganti Srinivasa Murthy, Y.V. Ramakrishna and M. Sarath Babu were felicitated by Samastha president Madali Madhava Rao on the occasion. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg and police personnel paid tributes to Ramamurthy.

