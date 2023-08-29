HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rich tributes paid to poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy on Telugu Language Day

August 29, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

The Telugu Language Day was celebrated with enthusiasm, marking the 160th birth anniversary of noted Telugu poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, here on August 29 (Tuesday).

Participating in the celebrations organised by Abhaya Kalaradhana Samskrita Sahitya Seva Samastha, poet Chadalawada Lakshmi Narasimha Rao highlighted the contributions of Ramamurthy to simplify the classical language and make it more intelligible to the common people.

Writer Manchikanti Venkateswara Reddy, who has been striving through various means to kindle interest in books among the GenX, said he would lead a padayatra from Ongole to Hyderabad to impress upon one and all to revive the library movement.

Mr. Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, Mr. Venkateswara Rao and writers M.V.S.Sastry, Sk.Mahaboob Jan, Ponnuri Venkata Srinivasulu, social worker Ch.Udaya Janaki Lakshmi were felicitated on the occasion.

Journalists S. Murali, Maganti Srinivasa Murthy, Y.V. Ramakrishna and M. Sarath Babu were felicitated by Samastha president Madali Madhava Rao on the occasion. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg and police personnel paid tributes to Ramamurthy.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.